PITTSBURGH - If you plan on attending Sunday's memorial service at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, or are watching from home, here is what will take place during the event:
RELATED: Day of Service organized to honor lives lost during Tree of Life attack
Channel 11 will be live streaming the memorial service starting shortly before 5 p.m. across our digital platforms if you are unable to attend in person.
- 1. Pitt Athletics Procession into Soldiers and Sailors
- 2. Opening Remarks | Rabbi Amy Bardack
- 3. Psalm 23 | Rabbi Elisar Admon and Malke Frank
- 4. Adonai Roi | CAPA Alumni Ensemble Radiant Strings
- LIGHTING OF THE CANDLES
- 5. Introduction of Video | Cindy Snyder, director of clinical operations for the Pittsburgh Center for Victims
- 6. VIDEO Honoring victims
- 7. El Maleh Rahamim – Prayer for the souls of the deceased | Rabbi Jeffrey Myers – Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Congregation
- 8. Mi Sheberach – Prayer for healing | Rabbi Jonathan Perlman – New Light Congregation
- 9. Birkat HaGomel – Prayer for having survived danger | Rabbi Doris Dyen – Congregation Dor Hadash
- 10. READING 1 |Reverend Liddy Barlow and Wasi Mohamed
- 11. Music from Pittsburgh High School for the Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA) Alumni Ensemble, Radiant Strings
- 12. Anne-Marie Mizel – Dor Hadash
- 13. Rabbi Jeffrey Myers – Tree of Life *Or L'Simcha
- 14. Rabbi Jonathan Perlman – New Light
- 15. READING 2 | Governor Tom Wolf
- 16. READING 3 | Mayor Bill Peduto and County Executive Rich Fitzgerald
- 17. Closing remarks | Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh CEO Jeffrey Finkelstein, Jewish Family and Community Services CEO Jordan Golin, Jewish Community Center of Pittsburgh CEO Brian Schreiber
RELATED: Port Authority offering free bus rides to, from Tree of Life Memorial Service
The service will begin at 5 p.m. at the venue in Oakland. It will also be shown on screens outside the hall if things fill up inside. Bags will be checked upon entering. There is free parking in the area as well.
RELATED HEADLINES:
- One year later: Pittsburgh reflecting on Tree of Life tragedy, remembering 11 lives lost
- Students remember Tree of Life victims, place lanterns at 11 benches in their honor
- Free bus rides offered to, from Tree of Life Memorial Service
- 'Stronger Than Hate': Viral image of synagogue shooting has become a symbol
- Police officers injured in Tree of Life shooting issue statements, express gratitude
- Memories of synagogue shooting still fresh for city leaders nearly year later
- VIDEO: Future of Tree of Life synagogue building includes memorial for shooting victims
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}