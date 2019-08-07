PITTSBURGH - Documents related to the deadly Tree of Life synagogue shooting will remain sealed, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Rick Bowers is accused of barging into the synagogue last October while heavily armed and killing 11 people inside.
Rick Bowers is accused of barging into the synagogue last October while heavily armed and killing 11 people inside.
