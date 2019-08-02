  • Pittsburgh CAPA teacher charged with sexual assault of a student

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Police just charged a Pittsburgh CAPA school teacher with institutional sexual assault.

    Tonight on 11 at 11, new details about the relationship the teacher allegedly had with a student and when he resigned from his position. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories