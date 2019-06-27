  • New evidence against Pittsburgh terror suspect released

    PITTSBURGH - It's been more than a week since a 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb a local church, and now we're getting our first look at some of the evidence against him.

    The FBI says Mustafa Alowemer planned to bomb a church on Pittsburgh's North Side this summer, and was planning the attack with an undercover agent he thought was a fellow ISIS sympathizer.

