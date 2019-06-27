PITTSBURGH - It's been more than a week since a 21-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested for allegedly plotting to bomb a local church, and now we're getting our first look at some of the evidence against him.
The FBI says Mustafa Alowemer planned to bomb a church on Pittsburgh's North Side this summer, and was planning the attack with an undercover agent he thought was a fellow ISIS sympathizer.
Channel 11's Rick Earle is looking at this newly released evidence and talking to Alowemer's neighbors at Northview Heights for 11 News at 5.
