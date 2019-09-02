PITTSBURGH - The country's biggest Labor Day parade takes place Monday right here in the city of Pittsburgh.
Thousands of Pittsburghers and groups from around the country will march through downtown, shutting down several streets.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be in attendance.
WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF THE LABOR DAY PARADE BEGINNING AT 10:00 A.M. HERE
The 36th annual parade kicks off outside PPG Paints Arena at 10 a.m.
>>RELATED: Mostly dry, with spotty showers for your Labor Day
Marchers will head down Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies before finishing at the United Steelworkers building.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT issued for toddler abducted in Penn Hills
- 2 people killed in Penn Hills crash
- Kevin Hart sustains 'major back injuries' in California car crash
- VIDEO: Texas shooting: Family, friends rally to raise funds for injured 17-month-old toddler, Anderson Davis
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}