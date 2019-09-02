  • Pittsburgh to host country's largest Labor Day Parade

    PITTSBURGH - The country's biggest Labor Day parade takes place Monday right here in the city of Pittsburgh.

    Thousands of Pittsburghers and groups from around the country will march through downtown, shutting down several streets.

    Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will be in attendance.

    WATCH A LIVESTREAM OF THE LABOR DAY PARADE BEGINNING AT 10:00 A.M. HERE

    The 36th annual parade kicks off outside PPG Paints Arena at 10 a.m.

    Marchers will head down Grant Street and the Boulevard of the Allies before finishing at the United Steelworkers building. 

