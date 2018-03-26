  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Construction restrictions starting today

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Construction restrictions starting today

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rust's OT winner gives Penguins season sweep of Flyers

  • Headline Goes Here

    Local school district purchases security system invented by its own custodian

  • Headline Goes Here

    Airport: Security wait times longer than normal Sunday