PITTSBURGH - Intense storms moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning causing downed trees and flooding the led to road closures across the area.
Allegheny County
A tree came down on busy Route 8 early Wednesday in Hampton Township, blocking part of the roadway.
The tree has been removed and the road has reopened to traffic.
PennDot sent an alert letting drivers know the following roads are closed.
- Lardintown Road from Route 908 to Butler County in Fawn Township.
- Bull Creek Road from Ridge Road to Howes Run Road in Fawn Township.
- Howes Run Road from Donnellville Road to Route 908 in Fawn Township.
Beaver County
PennDOT officials sent an alert letting drivers know about road closures in North Sewickley Township, Big Beaver Borough and other neighborhoods:
- Route 588 from Eastvale to Route 65 in North Sewickley Township.
- Route 551 in Big Beaver Borough.
- Brush Creek Road from Route 68 to Route 588 in Marion and New Sewickley townships.
- Shenango Road from Charles Street to Park Road in Chippewa Township.
- Soap Run Road in Franklin Township.
- Lovi Road in New Sewickley Township.
Butler County
In Zelienople, where a state of emergency has been declared, rising waters caused Gutenkunst Road to collapse.
