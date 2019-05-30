0 Pittsburgh Traffic: I-79 reopens in both directions after power lines fell onto road

PITTSBURGH - Intense storms moved through the Pittsburgh area Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning causing downed trees and flooding the led to road closures across the area.

If you want to receive TRAFFIC ALERTS, download our WPXI News App.

Breaking Traffic Alerts

UPDATE 10:51 p.m.

I-79 in Franklin Park has reopened in both directions after power lines fell onto the road earlier today, according to PennDOT.

The ramp to Route 910 will remain closed as crews continue to work.

Posted Detour:

Continue on northbound on I-79, past the closed ramp

Take the Warrendale (Exit 75) off-ramp

Turn left onto Warrendale Bayne Road

Turn left onto the ramp to southbound I-79

Follow southbound I-79 to the Wexford (Exit 73) off-ramp

End detour



UPDATE 8:43 p.m.

The northbound lanes of Route 28 has reopened.

The southbound lanes remain closed.

CLEARED: Flooding on PA 28 northbound between Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District and Exit 3 - Evergreen Rd. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 30, 2019

We'll have continuous updated coverage on storm damage here on wpxi.com and 11 at 11.

UPDATE 8:16 p.m.

Route 28 remains closed in both directions

Traffic is being detoured.

28 is still closed in both directions. This is the traffic trying to go northbound. They all are getting off at the 31st bridge and are being turned back towards the city. #wpxistorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/9BSrQgIsO7 — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) May 30, 2019

UPDATE 7:47 p.m.

McKnight Road northbound between I-279 and Nelson Run Road restricted to one lane due to flooding.

Ross: McKnight Rd NB between I-279 and Nelson Run Rd restricted to one lane due to flooding of the roadway. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) May 29, 2019

UPDATE 7:15 p.m.

Route 28 is closed between the Millvale exit and the 31st Street Bridge due to flooding, according to PennDOT.

Flooding on PA 28 southbound between Exit 3 B - Millvale and Thirtyfirst St Bridge/Strip District. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

Allegheny County

I-79 is closed in both directions in Allegheny County due to wires down on the road.

A Channel 11 News crew spotted wires laying across the northbound lanes near the Route 910 exit.

Route 79 N. and South is shut down between Mt. Nebo Road and Wexford due to powerlines across the road expect heavy delays and back ups @WPXI @DavidWPXI @WPXIAaronMartin @DavidWPXI @WPXITraffic @BreakingNewzman pic.twitter.com/orWYmlOKOA — Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) May 29, 2019

The northbound highway is closed at Mt. Nebo Road.

Downed utility on I-79 northbound at Exit 73 - PA 910. There is a ramp closure. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

Southbound lanes are also closed due to downed lines.

Downed utility on I-79 northbound between Exit 68 - Mt Nebo Rd and Exit 75 - To US 19 South. All lanes closed. — 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) May 29, 2019

The following detours has been posted:

Southbound I-79

Motorists will exit at the Route 910 Exit (Exit 73)

Cross straight over onto the ramp for southbound I-79

End detour

Northbound I-79

From northbound I-79, take the Mt Nebo Road off-ramp (Exit 68)

Turn right onto Mt. Nebo Road

Turn left onto Nicholson Road

Follow Nicholson Road to Route 910

Turn right onto Route 910

Turn left onto the northbound I-79 on-ramp toward Erie

End detour

Northbound I-279

Take the Camp Horn Road Exit (Exit 8)

Turn right onto Lowries Run Road (Route 4021)

Follow Lowries Run Road to Rochester Road (Route 4011)

Turn left onto Rochester Road (Route 4011)

Make a right onto Sewickley Oakmont Road (Route 4022)

Make a left on US 19 North

Follow US 19 North to PA 228

Take a right onto PA 228

Follow PA 228 to I-79

End detour

PennDOT officials tell Channel 11 they're not sure how long the road will be closed for.

A portion of Becks Run Road in the South Hills was closed Wednesday evening due to flooding.

HAPPENING NOW—->A portion of Becks Run Road is closed due to flooding. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/CxlcK8xFeT — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) May 29, 2019

A tree came down on busy Route 8 early Wednesday in Hampton Township, blocking part of the roadway.

Route 8 and McCully in Hampton Township. © 2019 Cox Media Group.

The tree has been removed and the road has reopened to traffic.

PennDot sent an alert letting drivers know the following roads are closed.

Lardintown Road from Route 908 to Butler County in Fawn Township.

Bull Creek Road from Ridge Road to Howes Run Road in Fawn Township.

Howes Run Road from Donnellville Road to Route 908 in Fawn Township.

Beaver County

PennDOT officials sent an alert letting drivers know about road closures in North Sewickley Township, Big Beaver Borough and other neighborhoods:

Route 588 from Eastvale to Route 65 in North Sewickley Township.

Route 551 in Big Beaver Borough.

Brush Creek Road from Route 68 to Route 588 in Marion and New Sewickley townships.

Shenango Road from Charles Street to Park Road in Chippewa Township.

Soap Run Road in Franklin Township.

Lovi Road in New Sewickley Township.

Butler County

In Zelienople, where a state of emergency has been declared, rising waters caused Gutenkunst Road to collapse.

Dori Roscco

WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

TRENDING NOW:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.