  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping an eye on delays and drive times Wednesday

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Keeping an eye on delays and drive times Wednesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot while answering door in Knoxville

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man found shot to death between 2 homes

  • Headline Goes Here

    McKees Rocks wants Pittsburgh to fix bridge riddled with potholes

  • Headline Goes Here

    What did Amazon want to know during visit to Pittsburgh?