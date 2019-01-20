  • LIVE UPDATES: Red Line T service suspended due to flash freeze, roads covered in ice & snow

    PITTSBURGH - Port Authority had suspended all rail service due to a flash freeze. The Blue Line reopened just after 8 a.m. but work continues on the Red Line. Shuttle buses are still running.

    There are several other issues on the roads across our area right now due to snow and ice. Follow our LIVE UPDATES below:

