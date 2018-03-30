  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Monitoring impacts on Friday's morning commute

    Updated:

    WPXI Traffic gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow WPXI Traffic on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Monitoring impacts on Friday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound I-79

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 arrested in death of Vandergrift woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police search for 3 juveniles who escaped detention center

  • Headline Goes Here

    Behind-the-scenes of 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert' New York…