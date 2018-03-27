  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Monitoring Tuesday's morning commute

    Updated:

    WPXI Traffic gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow WPXI Traffic on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Monitoring Tuesday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Knock on door leads to man being shot while girlfriend, child home

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain showers moving in Tuesday, continuing throughout week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot to death in street blocks away from Schenley Park

  • Headline Goes Here

    Water streams down Lawrenceville street after water main break