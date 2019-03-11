PITTSBURGH - The Parkway North improvement project is moving closer to downtown Pittsburgh this week, with work taking place on the North Shore.
Channel 11 Traffic Anchor Trisha Pittman has a look at the scope of the project, which includes East General Robinson Street, Route 28, River Avenue and several ramps.
The work is expected to continue in this area through mid-June.
