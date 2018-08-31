Pittsburgh Traffic: PennDOT anticipates opening outbound Parkway North HOV lanes through Monday

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it anticipates opening the HOV lanes on the outbound Parkway North Friday afternoon.
The opening is expected starting at 3 p.m. The outbound HOV lanes would remain open through Monday, with normal gate-controlled operation resuming Tuesday morning.
