  • Pittsburgh Traffic: PennDOT anticipates opening outbound Parkway North HOV lanes through Monday

    Updated:

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said it anticipates opening the HOV lanes on the outbound Parkway North Friday afternoon.

    The opening is expected starting at 3 p.m. The outbound HOV lanes would remain open through Monday, with normal gate-controlled operation resuming Tuesday morning.

