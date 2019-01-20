PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: 4:50 a.m. 1/20 - Port Authority has suspended all rail service due to a flash freeze. Crews are working to restore service quickly.
All inbound and outbound rail cars are currently immobilized due to a flash freeze that occurred about 4am. We have crews working to restore service as quickly as possible.— Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 20, 2019
