  • LIVE UPDATES: Port Authority T service suspended due to flash freeze, roads now snow covered

    PITTSBURGH - UPDATE: 4:50 a.m. 1/20 - Port Authority has suspended all rail service due to a flash freeze. Crews are working to restore service quickly.

    All inbound and outbound rail cars are currently immobilized due to a flash freeze that occurred about 4am. We have crews working to restore service as quickly as possible.

    — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) January 20, 2019

