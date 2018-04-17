  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Slick commute possible as snow falls Tuesday morning

    Updated:

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Slick commute possible as snow falls Tuesday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 killed in crash involving tri-axle truck in Parkway North construction zone

  • Headline Goes Here

    Snow sticking in parts of area Tuesday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Food ordering service delivers to Allegheny County Jail inmates

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former Steelers LB James Harrison announces ‘final' retirement on Instagram