Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Explosion rocks Washington Co. gas plant; emergency personnel on scene
- Parents of Dakota James announce new investigation into son's death
- Police called for noise complaint, end up playing video games
- VIDEO: PETA slams zoo over death of baby elephant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}