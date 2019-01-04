Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Western Pa. hospital suspends pay after workers say previous checks bounced
- Tax refunds could be delayed with no end in sight to government shutdown
- Wild monkeys with herpes in Florida: Population on the verge of doubling
- VIDEO: Mom Says Daughter Was Attacked on School Bus by 12-Year-Old Student
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}