Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 people have died after being struck by lightning in a Westmoreland Co. park
- Couple charged after 25 dead animals found locked away in the woods and left to die
- 17-year-old among those killed at Pittsburgh graduation party shooting
- VIDEO: Jon Stewart given FDNY gear of late friend
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}