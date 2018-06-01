  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

    Updated:

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbor talks about shooting pit bull as it attacked girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humidity will fuel another round of wet weather Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Historic building renovation part of bigger revitalization effort

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for murder suspect considered armed and dangerous