  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

    Updated:

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Friday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 hospitalized after Parkway East crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman sues UPMC after thousands exposed to tuberculosis

  • Headline Goes Here

    District attorney says surveillance cameras reduce, solve crimes

  • Headline Goes Here

    Naked man ran through Pittsburgh after being assaulted, robbed, police say