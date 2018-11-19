Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old charged as adult after teen shot in head
- Pregnant woman slain with crossbow; unborn son survives
- Homeless man dives into dumpster to retrieve lottery ticket worth $4.82M
- VIDEO: Police ID suspect in fatal Munhall shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}