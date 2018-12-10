PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- More blood pressure medication recalled due to possible cancer risk
- Man coughs up blood clot shaped like lung tree, doctors ‘astonished’
- YMCA workers help resuscitate woman who collapsed while working out
- VIDEO: Radio Station Removes ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ From Playlist
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}