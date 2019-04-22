Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI Traffic gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow WPXI Traffic on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Coroner called to crash in Beaver County; Route 65 closed in both directions
- Crash on Route 51 knocks out power to area
- Video shows California woman throwing 7 newborn puppies into trash bin
- VIDEO: Pittsburghers stepping up to help after deadly Easter bombings in Sri Lanka
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}