Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Monday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Students wake up to alerts after person tries to climb in woman's window
- CDC issues warning on long-living fecal parasite in pools
- Family says goodbye to wife of Dog the Bounty Hunter
- VIDEO: Furries are back! 8 things you need to know about Anthrocon
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}