  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on the roads for Monday morning

    Updated:

    WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on the roads for Monday morning

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot, humid for Memorial Day; stray shower possible

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man parking car in Strip shot in drive-by shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    RV crashes into building; 3 people hurt

  • Headline Goes Here

    Sandcastle opens for the season