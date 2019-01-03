Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- Family of slain man reeling after another shocking loss
- 2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found
- VIDEO: 19-Year-Old Killed By Bullet While Lying On Couch, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}