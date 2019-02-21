Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dunkin' Donuts employee performs CPR on collapsed trucker
- Pa. Walmart worker with disabilities hopes to keep job as requirements change
- PHOTOS: Westmoreland County's Most Wanted
- VIDEO: Police confiscate over $100K, several pounds of marijuana and guns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}