PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man pleads guilty to 1998 murder of teen video store clerk, attack on second woman
- College student digs up 65 million-year-old giant dinosaur skull
- 'It's like the wild, wild West End': Neighborhood terrorized by teens with paintball guns
- VIDEO: High-tech houses keep dogs cool while owners shop
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}