PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Local couple suing Nemacolin Woodlands Resort
- Police respond after man accidentally shoots himself in downtown Pittsburgh
- Michigan man accused of killing wife with heroin-laced cereal in 2014
- VIDEO: First Costco in China closes early due to huge crowd
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}