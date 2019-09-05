PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Timeline of abduction, search and discovery of Nalani Johnson
- Missing toddler found dead in Blairsville, autopsy to be performed Wednesday
- Woman at center of Amber Alert told police toddler's father was planning to sell her
- VIDEO: What's that smell in Allegheny County? Turns out, there's an explanation
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}