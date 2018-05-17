  • Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

    Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lower speeds, extra bike lanes possibly coming to improve cycling safety

  • Headline Goes Here

    Restaurant owner arrested, accused of sexually assaulting sleeping woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Bell's single lifts Pirates over reeling White Sox 3-2

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pittsburgh native David Tepper 'thrilled' to be next owner of Carolina Panthers