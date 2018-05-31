Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Thursday's morning commute

WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Heads Up Traveling between Butler and Allegheny Counties ...Volume Starting to Build on Interstate 79 South past the Rt 910 area. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/SDAdbtZTto— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 31, 2018
Delays almost Pushing Back to Forest Hills on the Parkway East. A LIVE LOOK at Drive Times coming up in 3 Minutes on Channel 11 Morning News. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/XTcGEU8rjG— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 31, 2018
TRAFFIC ALERT: Accident on Dobson Road in Adams Twp, Butler County. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/h0rctTCO30— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 31, 2018
