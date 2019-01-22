PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police release body cam footage after video shows girl, 2, with hands up after traffic stop
- Driver killed after crash into building on Pa. Turnpike
- New series featuring Dakota James case claims he may have been murdered
- VIDEO: California police finally ID murder victim after 31 years
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}