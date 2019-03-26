Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman
- Man admits drugging coworkers with LSD because they had 'negative energy'
- VIDEO: Jury foreman opens up about how verdict reached in Michael Rosfeld trial
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}