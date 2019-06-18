PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- Dozens of Jimmy Buffett fans fall ill in Dominican Republic
- 8th American tourist dead in Dominican Republic while vacationing with friends
- Woman found dead after man in prison tips off therapist
- VIDEO: Florida Man Says He Paid $9,100 for $50 Strip of Land
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}