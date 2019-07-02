Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- UPMC reports 12 cases of MRSA at Children's Hospital NICU
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}