Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Tuesday's morning commute

UPDATE: Vehicles Involved in Accident Outbound Parkway West on the Far Side of Green Tree Hill Now OFF TO THE SIDE with Delays Still Beginning at the Fort Pitt Tunnel. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/0cao5T4CmI— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Plan Ahead if You are Headed to @PITairport to Catch a Flight. Current Outbound Parkway West Drive Time at 45-50 Minutes Due to 8 Vehicle Crash on the Far Side of Green Tree Hill. #PittsburghTraffic #PittsburghInternationalAirport #wpxi pic.twitter.com/mf3waTrO9Y— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Chain Reaction 8 Vehicle Accident Outbound Parkway West on the Far Side of Green Tree Hill. Now Costing You a 35 Minute Ride from the tunnel to the Airport. #PIttsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/C0hx8egwEp— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: All Outbound Parkway West Lanes are Currently BLOCKED on the Far Side of GTH. Multi-Vehicle Accident. Traffic is Getting By on the Shoulder with Delays Pushing back to the Ft Pitt Tunnel. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/nsueE4Bcoa— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
BREAKING NEWS: Accident Outbound Parkway West on the Far Side of Green Tree Hill - Left Lane Blocked. Expect Delays Heading Out to @PITairport #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/m7OY16aQhz— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
Off to a Quiet Start on the Parkway East Inbound. Looks good from Monroeville all the way in to the Sq Hill Tunnel. We'll Keep You Updated with Weather and Traffic Every 10 Minutes! #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/9IVNVdytWG— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 15, 2018
