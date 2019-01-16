PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4.7-magnitude earthquake hits off coast near Ocean City
- Missing Georgia children found buried endured violent chaos at home
- Transgender woman claims she was mistreated by clerk at video game store
- VIDEO: City confirms Pittsburgh salt truck damaged several cars, then drove away
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}