Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
TRENDING NOW:
- Health Dept. warning about potential measles exposures in Pittsburgh
- Police: Pa. man took 4-year-old, bound her, stuffed her in trunk
- Italy just named this local pizza the best in the country
- VIDEO: Woman arrested after chase, crash into 2 police vehicles
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}