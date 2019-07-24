Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

PITTSBURGH - WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest road conditions, accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
Follow Trisha on Twitter and Facebook.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 person killed after shootout with police at McKnight Road shopping center
- 2 people shot, including 14-year-old, in East Pittsburgh
- Lake Erie beach closed after 2nd swimmer goes missing
- VIDEO: Body of man missing for 10 years found behind cooler at closed supermarket
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}