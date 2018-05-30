Pittsburgh Traffic: Updates on Wednesday's morning commute

WPXI’s Trisha Pittman gives you the latest accidents and alternate routes every 10 minutes on Channel 11 News from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
TRAFFIC ALERT on Route 28 Outbound near Highland Park Bridge. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/Vmz2yqonTY— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 30, 2018
Traffic Starting to Build Parkway East Inbound before the Sq Hill Tunnel. A Live Look at the Delays coming up in 3 Minutes on Channel 11 Morning News. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/ihBsaTgGkl— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 30, 2018
Good Start to the Wednesday Morning Commute - Traffic Moving at or Above the Speed Limit Inbound Parkway West. #PittsburghTraffic #wpxi pic.twitter.com/TYpu27X5dK— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) May 30, 2018
