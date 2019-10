0 Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times

PITTSBURGH - Some communities are changing trick-or-treat times because of rain and storms in the forecast. The updates are highlighted in bold.

Here's our list of 2019 Trick-or-Treat times in communities all across western Pennsylvania. We know many communities are not yet included. Some have not been determined or are not available. We're working to get all the times and add them to this list.



Allegheny County

Aspinwall - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat), 7:30-9:30pm (Firefighter's Costume Parade @ Aspinwall Borough Building)

Avalon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Baldwin Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Baldwin Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Bellevue - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Ben Avon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat), Saturday, October 26, 12:00-1:00PM (Halloween Parade)

Bethel Park - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Blawnox – Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat), Thursday, October 31, 5:30-6:00PM (Children's Halloween Parade)

Braddock – Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Braddock Hills – Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Brackenridge -Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Bridgeville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Carnegie - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Castle Shannon - Saturday, November 2, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Churchill - Saturday, October 26, 2:00 PM (Halloween Party at Yagle Community Center), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Clairton -Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Collier - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Coraopolis - Saturday, November 2, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Crafton - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Crescent - Saturday, November 2, 5:30-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Dormont - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Dravosburg - Friday, November 1, 6:00-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

East Deer - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Edgewood - Tuesday, October 29, 6:00 PM (Halloween Parade, outside Edgewood Elementary School), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Edgeworth - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Elizabeth Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Elizabeth Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat), Saturday, October 19, 11:00-12:00 PM (Halloween Parade/ Trunk or Treat)

Fawn - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Findlay Township - Saturday, November 2, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Forest Hills - Saturday, November 2, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Forward - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Fox Chapel - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Glen Osborne - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Green Tree - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Harmar - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Harrison - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Indiana Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Ingram - Saturday, October 26, 2:00-4:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Jefferson Hills - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Kennedy - Saturday, November 2, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Leetsdale - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Liberty Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Lincoln – Saturday, October 26, 6:00-8:00 PM ("Trunk or Treat" at Fireman's Social Hall)

Marshall - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

McCandless - Saturday, November 2, 5:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

McKees Rocks - Saturday, October 26, 12:00 PM (Halloween Event, Rangers Field), Thursday, October 31, 6:00- 8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

McDonald - Saturday, November 2, 2:00-4:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Millvale - Thursday, October 31, 5:30-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Monroeville - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Moon Township - Saturday, November 2, 5:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Mount Oliver - Saturday, October 26, 2:00-4:00PM (Trunk or Treat), Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Mt. Lebanon - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Munhall - Saturday, November 2, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Neville Island - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Braddock - Thursday, October 31 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Fayette - Saturday, November 2, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Versailles - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Oakdale - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Ohio - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Pennsbury Village - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Penn Hills - Thursday, October 31 5:30PM-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Pitcairn - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Pittsburgh - Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Pleasant Hills - Tuesday, October 29, 6:30-8:00 PM ( Halloween Parade), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Port Vue - Thursday,, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Reserve - Sunday, October 27, 1:00 PM (Halloween Parade), Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Richland Township - Sunday, October 20 (Halloween Party), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Robinson - Saturday, October 26, 12:00-2:00 PM (Halloween in the Park), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Ross Township - Saturday, November 2, 5:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Scott - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Sewickley - Saturday, October 26, 10:30-11:30 AM (Halloween Parade), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Sewickley Hills - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Shaler - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Sharpsburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

South Fayette - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

South Park - Sunday, October 27, 1:30-4:00 PM (Halloween Party), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

South Versailles - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Springdale Borough - Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Swissvale - Saturday, November 2 5:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Tarentum - Saturday, October 12, 3:00-6:00 PM (Boo Festival), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Thornburg - Friday, November 1, 6:15 PM (Halloween Parade, Trick or Treat immediately following)

Trafford - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Upper St. Clair - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Verona - Thursday, October 31, 6:00PM-8:00PM (Trick or Treat)

West Deer Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

West Mifflin - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat), Saturday, October 26, 2:00-4:00PM (Kid's Halloween Event and Fall Fest)

West View Borough - Thursday October 31, 6:00-8:00PM (Halloween Parade on Monday Oct. 27 at 7PM - Perry Highway at Highland Avenue)

Whitehall - Thursday, October 31 6:00 PM-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Wilkins Township - Saturday, November 2, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Beaver County

Ambridge - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Beaver - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Brighton - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Center Township - Thursday, October 31 6:00-8:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Chippewa Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Conway Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Franklin Township - Saturday, November 2 1:00-3:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Hanover Township - Saturday, November 2, 6:00-8:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Midland - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Butler County

Buffalo Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Butler - Thursday, October 31 5:00-6:00PM (Police station treats) 6:00-7:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Butler Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Cranberry - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Seven Fields - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Summit Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Zelienople - Wednesday, October 30, 6:30-7:30 PM (Halloween Parade), Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Fayette County

Connellsville - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Washington Township/Belle Vernon - Saturday, October 26, 2:00-4:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Lawrence County

Ellwood City - Saturday, November 2 1:00-3:00PM (Trick or Treat)

Mahoning Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-9:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

New Castle - Saturday, November, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Wampum - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Mercer County

Sandy Lake - Thursday, October 31, 4:00-6:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Washington County

Bentleyville - Saturday, November 2 4:00-5:30PM (Trick or Treat)

Burgettstown - Saturday, November 2, 2:00-4:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Canonsburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Canton Township - Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:30 PM (Trick or Treat)

Carroll Township - Saturday, October 26, 5:00-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Midway Borough - Wednesday, October 30, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

South Strabane - Thursday, October 31, 5:30-7:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Peters Township - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Westmoreland County

East Vandergrift Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Hempfield - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Irwin - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Lower Burrell - Saturday, November 2, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

New Stanton - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Huntingdon - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

North Irwin - Friday, November 1, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Southwest Greensburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

West Leechburg - Thursday, October 31, 6:00-8:00 PM (Trick or Treat)

Youngwood Borough - Thursday, October 31, 6:00 PM (Halloween Parade), Trick or Treat immediately following parade (End time not stated)

