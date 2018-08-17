  • Pittsburgh TSA agents find second gun in 7 days at airport security checkpoint

    PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun was seized at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday.

    The weapon is the 21st found at the TSA checkpoint so far this year.

    The Ohio man who brought the gun to the airport told police he forgot the gun was in his bag.

    This is the second loaded gun to be found at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint in the last seven days.

