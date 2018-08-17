Pittsburgh TSA agents find second gun in 7 days at airport security checkpoint

PITTSBURGH - A loaded gun was seized at Pittsburgh International Airport Friday.
The weapon is the 21st found at the TSA checkpoint so far this year.
Related Headlines
>>PREVIOUS STORY: 20th handgun this year found at Pittsburgh International Airport security checkpoint
The Ohio man who brought the gun to the airport told police he forgot the gun was in his bag.
This is the second loaded gun to be found at the Pittsburgh International Airport checkpoint in the last seven days.
TRENDING NOW:
- Slain Colorado mother painted rosy picture of married life
- Warrant issued for man's arrest in connection with deadly shooting inside local bar
- Baby in car when police seize gun, drugs following chase
- VIDEO: Nearly dozen vehicles struck by suspected drunken driver
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}