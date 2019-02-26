PITTSBURGH - With temperatures dipping into the low 20s and single-digit windchills expected overnight, several organizations have announced the opening of warming shelters across southwestern Pennsylvania.
Download the WPXI Weather App for the latest from Severe Weather Team 11
Allegheny County
- East McKeesport: A warming center is being opened at the United Volunteer Fire/Rescue Station 135 at 600 Broadway Avenue.
- West View Volunteer Fire Department (398 Perry Highway, West View) – Currently operating as a warming center, prepared to convert to a shelter if needed
- Kennedy Township Fire Department (1796 Pine Hollow Road, McKees Rocks) – Currently operating as a warming center
- North Versailles Volunteer Fire Department (1401 Greensburg Avenue, North Versailles) – Currently operating as a warming center
- Penn Hills Fire Department #7 (125 Universal Road, Penn Hills) – Currently operating as a shelter
- Allegheny Center Alliance Church (250 East Ohio Street, North Side) – This facility is currently on standby to operate as a shelter if needed – it is not currently open.
- Moon Township Public Safety Building (1000 Beaver Grade Road, Moon Township) – Currently operating as a warming center, prepared to convert to a shelter if needed
- United Volunteer Fire/Rescue station located on Broadway in East McKeesport
- North Versailles Community Center located at 1401 Greensburg Ave. No beds, but hot drinks and food will be available.
- West Homestead: Warming Center has opened at the West Homestead Fire Department Station 292 located at 447 W. 8th Avenue.
Washington County
- California University – Supporting a shelter that is being run by the university
Beaver County
- Holy Family Social Hall (1851 Third Avenue, New Brighton) – Currently operating as a shelter that will open at 8:00 p.m. this evening
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh man charged in relation to South Florida prostitution ring
- LIVE UPDATES: Intense winds lead to widespread damage, road closures
- Pens trade Tanner Pearson to Vancouver for defensman
- VIDEO: Fire tears through recently renovated restaurant
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}