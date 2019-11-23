PITTSBURGH - A water main broke about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of the Boulevard of the Allies in downtown Pittsburgh.
The 8-inch private water line serves PPG Place.
The road buckled, and there's debris on it from the stream of water that came out.
Private contractors were brought in to fix the break but had to wait until utility companies marked their lines before repairs could be made.
The road is still closed between Market Street and Wood Street.
The break is not impacting the ice skating rink there.
