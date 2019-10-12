  • Road closed due to Mt. Washington water main break

    PITTSBURGH - People living in and driving through Mt. Washington may have to find an alternate route Saturday night due to a large water main break.

    The break occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grace Street and Virginia Avenue. 

    Workers from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority told Channel 11's Shelley Bortz the break is in a 16-inch main.

    The break happened right in front of Slater Funeral Home, and according to the funeral director water flooded into the first floor and basement. At last check he said there was about 6 inches of water inside.

    "I was outside in front of the building, went in and walked to the back of the building and heard water running. Turned around and went back out and it's like a waterfall. It happened that fast," David Donis said.

    Virginia Avenue is expected to remain closed for several hours.

