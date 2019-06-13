  • 2 people have died after being struck by lightning in a Westmoreland Co. park

    MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - Two people have been struck by lightning in a Westmoreland County Park, Channel 11 has confirmed.

    Emergency dispatchers said the lightning strike happened at Mammoth Park around 4 p.m.

    Channel 11 has confirmed that they both were killed.

