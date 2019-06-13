MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - Two people have been struck by lightning in a Westmoreland County Park, Channel 11 has confirmed.
Emergency dispatchers said the lightning strike happened at Mammoth Park around 4 p.m.
Channel 11 has confirmed that they both were killed.
Man & woman killed by lightning strike in Mammoth Park in Westmoreland County. @WPXI officer here told me it happened across the lake. This is as close as we can get. pic.twitter.com/e67a11gL0n— Gabriella DeLuca (@GabriellaDeLuca) June 13, 2019
