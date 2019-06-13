MT. PLEASANT, Pa. - Two people have been struck by lightning in a Westmoreland County Park, Channel 11 has confirmed.
Emergency dispatchers said the lightning strike happened at Mammoth Park around 4 p.m.
Channel 11 has not been able to confirm how seriously hurt the two people were.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11 is working to learn more and will have a live report on 11 News at 5.
