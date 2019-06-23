PITTSBURGH - Sunday will be a beautiful, mostly sunny day with highs in the low 80's.
Clouds and humidity increase Sunday night with lows in the mid 60's.
The threat for storms returns Monday and a few could become severe with strong winds and heavy downpours. Flooding could be a concern for some.
By Tuesday, we dry out, but the humidity sticks around.
